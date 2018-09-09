Daniel Suarez on his future: ‘Everything happens for a reason’

SPEEDWAY, Ind. – Daniel Suarez, the subject of reports that Martin Truex Jr. will take his ride next year at Joe Gibbs Racing, said Sunday he could say very little about his future.

“We don’t really have a lot to say,” Suarez stated as he walked to the drivers meeting at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. “I’m not really allowed. You will have to talk to somebody from Joe Gibbs.

“Everything happens for a reason. I think we are going to be in good shape.”

The 26-year-old driver from Mexico is in his second Cup season with Joe Gibbs Racing. He won the 2016 Xfinity championship to become the first Latin American to win a NASCAR national series title.

Reports have stated that Martin Truex Jr. will move to Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 19 team after this season with Furniture Row Racing’s announcement that it won’t return after this season. Such a move would force Suarez to find another ride for 2019.

Asked if he could say if he would be back at Joe Gibbs Racing, Suarez said Sunday: “I don’t know, man. Everything is in the air. Nothing is signed. Nothing is on paper. A lot of rumors. I see a lot of things you guys do.”

Asked if sponsor Arris was aligned with him, which would allow him to take the sponsor to another ride if needed, or the team, Suarez said: “I don’t know. All I can tell you is I have a great relationship with them. They like me a lot. We have a friendship, but I don’t have anything directly with them. They’re with the team.”

Suarez enters today’s race at Indy 20th in the points. He must win this race to make the playoffs. All three of this JGR teammates, Kyle Busch, Erik Jones and Denny Hamlin have clinched playoff spots.

A possible landing spot for Suarez could be Leavine Family Racing, which is looking for a driver after Kasey Kahne announced that he would not return and run full-time in NASCAR next year. Car owner Bob Leavine has expressed an interest in joining Toyota next year.