Daniel Suárez spin sets off chain-reaction impact to playoff drivers

Trackhouse Racing driver Daniel Suárez appeared to get loose and spin during a restart just past the midway point of Saturday’s Bristol Night Race, an incident that sent his No. 99 Chevrolet down across the track and impacting multiple playoff drivers, including himself.

All told, 12 cars were involved at the close-quarters, high-banked half-mile that served as the host of the Round of 16 finale.

Suárez, who entered the race six points above the playoff elimination line, lost a lap after the spin. That was a better fate than Richard Childress Racing teammates Austin Dillon and Tyler Reddick, however.

Both the No. 3 and the No. 8 Chevrolets were behind Suárez and collected in the melee. Dillon’s team could not repair his car in the allotted 10-minute window, meaning he’s out of the race. There is no way for Dillon to advance to the Round of 12 following that incident.

It wasn’t much better for Reddick, who immediately lost laps while having his car repaired on pit road. He fell below the elimination line by Lap 315, 20 laps down.

