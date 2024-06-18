Daniel Suárez savors special moment, takes oath as American citizen

Daniel Suárez hears the American national anthem every race-day Sunday during the NASCAR Cup Series season, taking part in a pre-race tradition just minutes before the green flag each week. Tuesday afternoon, with hand over heart at the Charlotte field office of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, “The Star-Spangled Banner” felt a bit different for the Mexican-born driver.

Suárez was sworn in as a United States citizen on Tuesday, joining 48 candidates from 28 countries in a nationalization ceremony as a group of the newest Americans. Suárez — and all 47 others — received a citizenship certificate from NASCAR President Steve Phelps, a surprise guest who was present for the oath-taking and delivered the keynote address.

For Suárez, who came to America 12 years ago to pursue a racing career, Tuesday’s ceremonies represented a crucial next step in his stateside journey. The Trackhouse Racing driver’s celebration of his Mexican culture has been a significant part of that ride, but now he has another anthem he can call his own.

“It is different because now I feel like I have a little bit of part in it,” Suárez said upon hearing the U.S. anthem. “I don’t know if that makes sense, but, you know, I don’t know, but it does feel a little bit different. It’s almost like, OK, now that’s part of myself.”

Suárez was joined by his fiancée, Julia, and Trackhouse Racing president Ty Norris and other team representatives at Tuesday’s ceremony. Phelps’ arrival was news to Suárez, who embraced his friend before the 45-minute program.

“I’ve known about this for a couple of months, and it was a surprise, so Daniel was unaware of this,” said Phelps, who admitted to a mild case of nerves with the new experience. “But when the Trackhouse folks asked me to do it, I was absolutely thrilled. So it means a lot to me, and Daniel and I have a special relationship and to see him fulfill a dream to become a U.S. citizen, I just feel honored I was here.”

