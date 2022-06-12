Daniel Suárez makes history with dominant first Cup Series win at Sonoma

Daniel Suárez roared to his first NASCAR Cup Series win Sunday, leading the most laps and prevailing at Sonoma Raceway.

Suárez was in front for 47 of the 110 laps in the Toyota/Save Mart 350, pushing the Trackhouse Racing No. 99 Chevrolet to a 3.849-second margin of victory as the end. His triumph on the 1.99-mile road course was the first in the Cup Series for a Mexican-born driver.

Chris Buescher, back after a one-week absence due to COVID-19, placed second in the No. 17 RFK Racing Ford. Michael McDowell finished third with Kevin Harvick fourth and Daytona 500 winner Austin Cindric completing the top five.

Points leader Chase Elliott led 26 laps, but was hampered by a penalty for service outside the pit box by his No. 9 team near the end of Stage 2. He started the final stage in 34th place and rallied to place eighth.

Teammate Kyle Larson, the pole-starter and last year’s Sonoma winner, took Stage 1 and also led 26 laps, but his No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet lost the right-front wheel heading up the hill shortly after a final-stage pit stop. Rule book guidelines mean a four-race suspension for No. 5 crew chief Cliff Daniels when the midweek penalty report is released. He finished 15th.

The NASCAR Cup Series is idle next weekend, returning for its next race Sunday, June 26 (5 p.m. ET, NBC, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) at Nashville Superspeedway.

