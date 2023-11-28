Daniel Sprong ready to give up his No. 88 if Patrick Kane joins Detroit Red Wings

Count Daniel Sprong among those ready to make Patrick Kane welcome the day he shows up to work for the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena.

Kane is believed to have agreed to a one-year, $2.75 million deal with the Wings, but coach Derek Lalonde said Tuesday there are still hurdles to clear, zeroing in on Kane's health. The 35-year-old underwent invasive hip surgery June 1.

Kane is a 16-year NHL veteran with three Stanley Cups to his name. He has worn No. 88 during his 15-plus year reign with the Chicago Blackhawks, and in the 19 games he played with the New York Rangers after last season's trade deadline.

Forward Daniel Sprong of the Detroit Red Wings shoots past goaltender Ilya Samsonov of Toronto on a penalty shot during the NHL Global Series game between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Detroit Red Wings at Avicii Arena in Stockholm, Sweden, on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.

That number is currently worn in Detroit by Daniel Sprong, but he is ready to give it up to a new teammate.

"If he comes here, he’s Patrick Kane, so he can have the number and I will switch, for sure," Sprong said Tuesday. "That’s his number, he’s been in the league for a long time. He’s a legend in the game and he’s a superstar, so I would have no problem with that. He made that number a trademark and it’s definitely his."

