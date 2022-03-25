Daniel Sorensen’s time with KC Chiefs is officially over. Here’s where he’s headed

The “Dirty Dan” era is over in Kansas City.

After eight seasons in a Chiefs uniform, veteran safety Daniel Sorensen was signed by the New Orleans Saints on Friday.

Sorensen entered the league in 2014 out of BYU as an undrafted free agent with the Chiefs. He earned the “Dirty Dan” nickname from Chiefs coach Andy Reid, who over the years often complimented Sorensen’s willingness and ability to play multiple positions and contribute on special teams.

The 6-foot-2, 208-pound Sorensen became a mainstay on special teams and defense, appearing in 111 regular-season games with 39 starts, including the Chiefs’ Super Bowl LIV victory over the San Francisco 49ers. During that time, he totaled 407 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 23 quarterback hits, 12 interceptions, 33 passes defensed, four defensive touchdowns and four forced fumbles.

While many in Kansas City will no doubt remember him for his down year in 2021 — a regression that prompted the Chiefs to hand his starting job to Juan Thornhill — Sorensen also made his share of big plays here.

He was responsible for stopping a fake punt against the Houston Texans in the 2019 AFC Divisional Round of the playoffs, a sequence that helped energize the Chiefs’ 51-31 comeback victory. The Chiefs would ride that momentum to their first Super Bowl championship in 50 years. Sorensen also caused a momentum-changing fumble near the end zone against the Cleveland Browns in an AFC Divisional Round victory in 2020.

While the Chiefs officially lost one defensive player in free agency on Friday, they gained another. On Friday afternoon, they announced the signing of linebacker Jermaine Carter. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The 6-foot-1, 225-pound Carter spent the past four seasons with the Carolina Panthers, appearing in 65 games with 30 starts. He has totaled 178 tackles in his career and can contribute on special teams.