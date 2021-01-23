Perhaps the most controversial play of this year’s playoffs happened when Chiefs safety Daniel Sorensen forced Browns receiver Rashard Higgins to fumble into the end zone with a helmet-to-helmet hit that wasn’t flagged.

Sorensen was also not fined for the hit, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

A fine would be a tacit acknowledgement that the officials screwed up by not throwing the flag. A penalty would have been a huge call. It would have given Cleveland first-and-goal at the 1-yard line. Instead, Kansas City got the ball at the 20-yard line after the ball went out of bounds in the end zone.

With first-and-goal, Cleveland likely would have scored seven points. Instead, the Browns lost the game by five points. Adding insult to injury, the Chiefs drove down the field for a field goal just before halftime. That was one of the most consequential plays of the year.

Daniel Sorensen not fined for game-changing hit on Rashard Higgins originally appeared on Pro Football Talk