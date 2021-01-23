Daniel Sorensen not fined for game-changing hit on Rashard Higgins
Perhaps the most controversial play of this year’s playoffs happened when Chiefs safety Daniel Sorensen forced Browns receiver Rashard Higgins to fumble into the end zone with a helmet-to-helmet hit that wasn’t flagged.
Sorensen was also not fined for the hit, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.
A fine would be a tacit acknowledgement that the officials screwed up by not throwing the flag. A penalty would have been a huge call. It would have given Cleveland first-and-goal at the 1-yard line. Instead, Kansas City got the ball at the 20-yard line after the ball went out of bounds in the end zone.
With first-and-goal, Cleveland likely would have scored seven points. Instead, the Browns lost the game by five points. Adding insult to injury, the Chiefs drove down the field for a field goal just before halftime. That was one of the most consequential plays of the year.
