Daniel Snyder, Robert Kraft among NFL owners in spotlight

1. The NFL has a Daniel Snyder problem. Oh really! The ESPN report last week claiming Snyder has been investigating and gathering dirt on NFL power players like Roger Goodell and Jerry Jones—a charge Snyder, through his franchise, denied—was the latest in a long line of major problems he is making for the NFL. There’s little question that commissioner Roger Goodell and a majority of the owners want to see Snyder sell the Washington franchise, but they may need more ammo to make him sell than they currently have.

It’s amazing how the two-decade Snyder regime has deteriorated a once-mighty franchise and continues to do so. He’s having trouble finding a state or municipality who wants to go into business with him building a new stadium, and the thought that D.C.-area power players would turn their business backs on a franchise that was a top-five NFL gem 25 years ago is shocking enough. I was told over the weekend that the league’s investigation into Snyder’s personal conduct by former U.S. attorney Mary Jo White could be the tipping point that could force Snyder out—if her investigation finds more wrongdoing by Snyder than is currently known. As the ESPN story by Seth Wickersham, Don Van Natta Jr. and Tisha Thompson relates, the woman with whom Snyder settled a sex-harassment charge for $1.6 million in 2009 could be a key element in White’s investigation.

ESPN reported that Snyder’s attorneys tried to keep the woman from interviewing with any of those investigating the owner or the team by offering her another payment, and that she would not take the payment. Snyder’s attorneys denied such an offer was made. ESPN also reported the woman was interviewed by White as part of the league’s investigation, which one source said could be the turning point in White’s investigation and in the league trying to remove Snyder as owner.

The NFL’s annual fall meeting is Tuesday in Manhattan, and it’s unlikely the Snyder case will be discussed there. Nothing of substance is expected to happen until White releases her report. But if the report has teeth about personal misconduct from Snyder, that could finally be the smoking gun to force the league to confront the Snyder headache head-on.

2. The Packers are in trouble. What odds could you have gotten from a wise guy back in the summer if you wanted to bet the Pack would lose to the Giants and Jets in succession in October? And not only lose, but be certainly outplayed, particularly in Sunday’s 27-10 loss to the Jets at Lambeau Field. “We’re in a pretty bad predicament right now,” said coach Matt LaFleur. The Packers aren’t able with a young receiver corps to rely on anything offensively. After the game, Aaron Rodgers said he thinks the offense needs to be simplified for the time being. “All of it,” Rodgers said. “I don’t want to get too specific. I’m not attacking anything. I think based on how we’ve played the last two weeks it’s going to be in our best interest to simplify things for everybody … the line, the backs, the receivers … and maybe that will help us get back on track.” Maybe facing Washington next week will help just as much.

3. How does a league divvy up a $790-million pie? The Rams’ owner, Stan Kroenke, said he’d pick up the league’s legal bills over the move from St. Louis to Los Angeles. On Tuesday, the league will finalize the arrangements for who, exactly, will fund the huge settlement paid to end the St. Louis challenge of the move. It’s certain no one will be happy with how the 32 owners will have to divvy up the cost. Kroenke can claim he did the other 31 franchises a solid by revitalizing the L.A. market and building the league’s biggest gem of any stadium, so they should kick in the majority of the cost of the settlement. (The league has already gotten each owner to pay $7.5-million for it—and most owners don’t think they should have even paid that much.) I heard that the NFL may consider making the two teams that moved near the same time as the Rams—the Chargers and Raiders—pay more than the other 29 teams in the league. Stay tuned.

4. Robert Kraft had a fairly Hollywood wedding party. In July, when Kraft’s buddy Elton John was playing Gillette Stadium on his farewell tour, he asked Kraft, then engaged, when he was planning to get married. Up in the air, Kraft told him. “Well, I want to perform at it,” Sir Elton told Kraft. “That will be my wedding gift.” So Kraft, 81, and his 47-year-old ophthalmologist bride, Dr. Dana Blumberg of New York, planned a wedding to fit in with the rock star’s current tour at an event space in Manhattan crafted out of an 1860s-era bank. Elton would be on the West Coast for shows in the Bay Area, Seattle area and Vancouver this month, but he had a gap day on Friday night, Oct. 14, and flew in from California to play a 45-minute set, including “Circle of Life.” The invitees weren’t told it was a wedding and didn’t find out until a video recorded by Al Michaels introducing the newlyweds was played at the event. Quite a guest list (of about 260) for the wedding party: Tom Brady, Ed Sheeran (one of the last to leave), Meek Mill, Drew Bledsoe, Roger Goodell, Kenny Chesney, Randy Moss, Adam Silver, Jon Bon Jovi … and probably the only time ever that Ed Sheeran will play guitar for a live Meek Mill rap song.

