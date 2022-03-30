Daniel Snyder remains on four NFL committees

As Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder remains suspended (or voluntarily detached) from management of the team, he continues to be involved in multiple league-wide committees.

As in four of them.

JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington noted earlier today that Snyder serves on these groups: legalized sports betting; business ventures; fan engagement and major events; and international. While Snyder’s ongoing presence on these committees doesn’t conflict with the idea that he’s not involved in day-to-day operations, it looks weird.

Then again, everything about the situation looks weird. Everything. So it actually makes sense that Snyder has been nudged away from running his team but not excluded from performing duties usually reserved to people who are directly involve in the operation and management of the franchise.

On Tuesday, Commissioner Roger Goodell said that Snyder remains not involved in the day-to-day operation of the team, and that Snyder and Goodell will soon talk about the situation. Looming over any such interactions is a new investigation into specific allegations of misconduct targeted at Snyder and an ongoing Congressional effort to force the league and the team to disclose any, some, or all of the evidence developed by attorney Beth Wilkinson during her 10-month investigation of years of alleged misconduct within the organization.

