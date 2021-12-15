Daniel Snyder, the King of Petty

The Hill

President Biden said Wednesday that he believed former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows is "worthy" of being held in contempt by Congress. Speaking to reporters briefly before leaving for a trip to Kentucky, Biden said he hadn't read all the texts that Meadows turned over to the Jan. 6 committee but added "it seemed to me he is worthy of being held in contempt." The House voted late Tuesday to hold Meadows, former President Trump's fourth and...