Daniel Snyder hires bank to explore 'potential transactions' with Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders announced Wednesday that owners Daniel and Tanya Snyder have hired a bank to "consider potential transactions" involving the team – a possible precursor to the sale of part or all of the franchise.

The Commanders said in a statement that they have hired BofA Securities, a division of Bank of America, to handle the "potential transactions" but did not specify the size or scope of offers that would be considered.

When asked if the transactions would involve a minority stake in the Commanders or the sale of the entire franchise, a team spokesperson told USA TODAY Sports and other news outlets: "We are exploring all options."

"The Snyders remain committed to the team, all of its employees and its countless fans to putting the best product on the field and continuing the work to set the gold standard for workplaces in the NFL," the team said in its statement.

Wednesday's announcement came minutes after Forbes first reported the Snyders had hired Bank of America to explore potential deals.

The outlet also reported, citing an anonymous source, that the family had received "at least four calls from groups interested in buying the team."

Snyder, 57, has been Washington's majority owner since 1999. His family took full control of the team last year after buying out the shares held by minority owners Fred Smith, Dwight Schar and Bob Rothman, who owned a combined 40.5% of the Commanders.

Forbes recently pegged the franchise's value at $5.6 billion. The Denver Broncos reportedly sold for $4.65 billion earlier this year.

In response to a request for comment, NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy said that "any potential transaction would have to be presented to the NFL Finance Committee for review and require an affirmative vote by three quarters of the full membership (24 of 32 teams)."

Wednesday's announcement comes amid a tumultuous stretch for the Commanders and Snyder – one that has featured multiple NFL investigations into allegations of sexual harassment and financial impropriety, an ongoing Congressional probe and the rebranding of the team's name and logo.

The NFL levied a $10 million fine against Snyder and the Commanders last year after attorney Beth Wilkinson found evidence of a "highly unprofessional" workplace culture in Washington. A second league probe, focusing on allegations of financial impropriety and sexual harassment involving Snyder, is ongoing.

It's unclear whether or how a full sale of the team would impact the NFL's investigation, and the ongoing probe by the House Oversight Committee into similar issues. But attorneys Lisa Banks and Debra Katz, who represent more than 40 former team employees, said Wednesday that it would be a welcome development.

"We will have to see how this unfolds, but this could obviously be a big step towards healing and closure for the many brave women and men who came forward," they said.

It's also possible that the Snyders could look to sell a minority stake in the team in an effort to acquire capital for the construction of a new stadium.

The Commanders currently play their home games at FedExField in Landover, Maryland, but have been interested in building a new stadium for several years. They have gotten public resistance from lawmakers in D.C., Maryland and Virginia as the controversy surrounding the team – and Snyder, specifically – has intensified.

Though key questions remain unanswered, the move to hire a bank is a significant development given Snyder's long-standing reluctance to so much as even entertain the idea of a sale.

A little more than two weeks ago, Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay spoke publicly about a potential effort to remove Snyder as an owner, pending the findings of the league's ongoing investigation. And in a statement responding to his comments, a Commanders spokesperson suggested that the Snyders had no intention of selling the team.

"We are confident that, when he has an opportunity to see the actual evidence in this case, Mr. Irsay will conclude that there is no reason for the Snyders to consider selling the franchise. And they won’t," the spokesperson said.

