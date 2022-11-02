Is Daniel Snyder finally about to sell the Washington Commanders?

Since he took ownership of the NFL team in the nation’s capital in 1999, Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder has overseen one of the NFL’s most toxic workplace environments, and in recent days. other NFL owners have spoken out against Snyder as never before.

Now, per Mike Ozanian of Forbes, Snyder may be looking to see what he could get for the franchise in a sale.

From the article (subscription):

According to a person familiar with the process, Snyder already has at least four calls from groups interested in buying the team. Snyder and his bankers are exploring all options and a transaction could be for the entire NFL team or a minority stake. Neither the Commanders nor Bank of America, which has handled such notable team sales as the purchase of the Los Angeles Clippers by Steve Ballmer in 2014, would comment.

This could be an outright sale; it could also be a cash grab for the new stadium that Snyder has wanted for a log time.

On Wednesday morning, the Commanders released this statement:

More on this story as it develops.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire