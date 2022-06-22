Daniel Snyder conducted 'shadow investigation' to try to influence NFL probe: Live updates from hearing

WASHINGTON — NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is testifying before the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday as part of an investigation into the alleged toxic workplace environment within the Washington Commanders organization.

At the center of the investigation is team owner Dan Snyder, who has been accused of several different instances of inappropriate workplace conduct.

On Tuesday, details involving a 2009 sexual assault allegation against Snyder emerged in which a female employee accused Snyder of asking her for sex, groping her and attempting to remove her clothes on a private area of one of the team’s private planes while returning from a work trip to Las Vegas

This will be at least the sixth time Goodell appears before a Congressional hearing, and his first since 2009. Snyder, through his attorney, declined to testify, indicating that he was out of the country because of a "longstanding Commanders-related business conflict."

NFL NEWSLETTER: Sign up now for exclusive content sent to your inbox

WHAT'S NEXT: Will Deshaun Watson face NFL punishment?

Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder.

Follow along for the latest updates from Wednesday's hearing.

Committee: Snyder orchestrated 'shadow investigation' to undermine NFL probe

The House Oversight Committee on Wednesday released a 29-page memo detailing some of the preliminary findings of its monthslong investigation into the Washington Commanders, including evidence that owner Daniel Snyder conducted a "shadow investigation" in an apparent attempt to influence an NFL probe.

In the memo, Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) writes that lawyers for Snyder compiled a "dossier" containing telephone records and social media posts by former employees who had publicly accused the Commanders of fostering a toxic workplace culture – as well as some of the journalists who amplified those claims.

The memo also outlines what it says were attempts by Snyder to influence the NFL's investigation into the matter, which was led by attorney Beth Wilkinson.

Story continues

Snyder's team obtained inappropriate emails sent by former team president Bruce Allen and passed them along to the league to "offer up an alternative target for the investigation," according to the memo.

"Mr. Snyder went to considerable lengths as part of his shadow investigation to undermine the Wilkinson Investigation, including by attempting to discredit accusers, intimidate witnesses, and shift blame to others," Maloney wrote in the memo.

"Unfortunately, because the NFL declined to release detailed findings from the internal investigation, the full extent of misconduct at the team is not publicly known."

The memo was released hours before the Oversight Committee's scheduled hearing on the matter, where NFL commissioner Roger Goodell was slated to testify remotely. Snyder was also invited to testify but declined.

The hearing comes almost a year after the NFL released a summary of the key findings in the Wilkinson investigation and levied a $10 million fine against the Commanders. It did not release a written report on the findings, however, nor suspend or punish Snyder.

Goodell has said the league decided not to release a detailed written report on the findings of Wilkinson's investigation to protect the privacy of former team employees. Several of the employees who participated in the investigation have since lobbied the NFL to release a written report and claimed the league is trying to cover for Snyder.

Wednesday's memo states that the NFL was briefed on the Commanders investigation 16 times by Wilkinson's team, and that Snyder also received "periodic updates" during the course of the probe. It also details a common interest agreement between the team and the league that it says created "a back-channel to block the release of information and make confidential presentations designed to steer the course of the investigation."

The memo, sent by Maloney to other members of the House Oversight Committee, also includes new allegations of the toxic workplace culture within the team, which it portrays as being facilitated by Snyder.

According to the memo, the team's former chief operating officer David Pauken testified that when Snyder was told that a female public relations staffer had been groped by a coach, Snyder simply directed the public relations staffer to "stay away" from the coach.

“It is clear the outcome of the House Oversight Committee’s investigation into the Washington Commanders was predetermined from the beginning," a spokesperson for Snyder said in a statement. "The committee’s decision to release a ‘report’ and introduce legislation prior to the hearing is proof-positive this was always going to be little more than a politically-charged show trial, not about uncovering the truth. Hopefully, the committee will utilize its resources going forward for more pressing national matters, instead of an issue a football team addressed years ago.”

— Tom Schad

Snyder's issues force owners to mull drastic options: Opinion

Snyder, the controversial Washington Commanders owner – under investigation from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the Virginia attorney general after allegations of financial improprieties were revealed in a Congressional committee probe — is very much on the minds of some fellow NFL owners who would go as far as trying to force Snyder from their ranks.

“There’s growing frustration about the Washington situation and not over one issue, but over how much smoke there is,” an NFL team owner told USA TODAY Sports under the condition of anonymity. The owner did not want to be identified due to the sensitive nature of the matter.

“I think everybody’s getting tired of it.”

It’s unclear exactly how many team owners would push for action against Snyder. A third team owner responded to an interview request by indicating that he would wait until the pending investigations were resolved. Several other owners declined or didn’t respond to interview requests.

A fourth team owner, speaking under the condition of anonymity, told USA TODAY Sports that the brewing anti-Snyder movement is significant – and was before the latest allegations surfaced. The owner, who requested anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the matter, described a session during the last league meeting in late March in Palm Beach, Florida, that included commissioner Roger Goodell and owners, when several owners openly expressed their angst.

— Jarrett Bell

Contact Tom Schad at tschad@usatoday.com or on Twitter @Tom_Schad.

Contact Lorenzo Reyes at lgreyes@usatoday.com or on Twitter @LorenzoGReyes.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: House Committee: Daniel Snyder conducted 'shadow investigation'