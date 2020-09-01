The NFL has taken over the investigation launched by the Washington Football Team into the Washington Football Team. Owner Daniel Snyder, in a statement issued to Adam Schefter of ESPN, contends that Snyder suggested the move.

“Recently, the Washington Football Team launched an independent [editor’s note: it wasn’t] third-part investigation about our culture and incidents of harassment,” the statement explains. “In conversations with Commissioner Goodell, Tanya and I suggested that the NFL assume full oversight of the investigation so that the results are thorough, complete and trusted by the fans, the players, our employees and the public. I appreciate Commissioner Goodell agreeing to our suggestion and the entire Washington Football Team remains committed to fully cooperating with all aspects of the investigation.”

While the goal may be to ensure that the results are “trusted by the fans, and the players, our employees and the public,” it will be hard to trust work performed by the lawyer hired by Snyder. Before the investigation can even remotely be regarded as independent, Beth Wilkinson must be replaced with someone hired by the league.

So since Snyder is in the mindset to make suggestions aimed at boosting the perception of the investigation, that should be his next one.

Daniel Snyder claims he suggested that NFL assume investigation into Washington allegations originally appeared on Pro Football Talk