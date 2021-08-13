Daniel Snyder attends Washington’s preseason opener at New England

The next time the NFL says that owners are held to the same standards as players, remember this: Washington owner Daniel Snyder is attending tonight’s preseason opener at New England.

Team president Jason Wright posted a photo from Gillette Stadium including Snyder, who has “voluntarily” relinquished control of the team to his wife in the aftermath of the conclusions reached by lawyer Beth Wilkinson regarding years of alleged workplace misconduct within the organization. The NFL didn’t request a written report from Wilkinson, which prevented a written report from being released to the public.

Which prevented anyone from learning the precise details of the conduct that resulted in the Commissioner fining Snyder $10 million, and that prompted Snyder to step aside “voluntarily” with a return that (per the Washington Post) requires Commissioner approval. (Snyder has denied that through his lawyer; the NFL has never responded to a request for comment the issue.) If those details regarding the basis for the eight-figure fine had been disclosed, fan and/or media reaction could have compelled the league to pressure Snyder to sell the team.

The league clearly hoped to protect Snyder, not because the other owners want to help him but because they want to help themselves. If credible but unproven (in court) allegations can force one billionaire to sell his team, similar allegations could trigger similar results for other owners.

Shameful as the league’s handling of the situation was and is, it worked. They tucked the news into the extended July 4 holiday weekend, and it gained no traction. Even though it involved an owner who is among the least popular in all of sports.

