What Daniel Scott’s injury means for the Colts

This week the Indianapolis Colts revealed the news that their rookie safety, Daniel Scott, will miss the season due to a torn ACL.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported that Scott suffered the injury during the last play of OTA’s last week. The team subsequently placed Scott on the injured reserve list and signed undrafted rookie free-agent safety Michael Tutsie.

Tutsie, a rookie and mini-camp tryout, wracked up five years of playing time at North Dakota State, including 56 starts and 11 interceptions.

Scott’s injury significantly decreases the number of available depth players for the team’s secondary. Like the cornerback unit, the team’s safety unit is thin on pure safety players, with most being limited in experience or having played special teams.

It’s reasonable to suspect that the team will continue to evaluate the position and look to perhaps add additional insurance. If this is the case, there are a few options for the team to mull over in the coming days, including a player currently on the roster like Trevor Denbow, who provides immediate athleticism.

Considering how often Gus Bradley’s defense uses three safety packages, it could lead to more opportunities for second-year safety Nick Cross while players like Denbow, Tutsie, Henry Black and Marcel Dabo will compete for the final spot in the room.

With a 9-12 month recovery, Scott could be ready for next year’s offseason activities—best wishes to him and a speedy recovery.

