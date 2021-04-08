Daniel Ross visits Jaguars

Daniel Ross closed out last season with the Jaguars and he could be back with the team for the 2021 season.

The NFL’s daily transaction wire shows that Ross visited with the team on Thursday.

Ross joined the Jags as a waiver claim last December and recorded three tackles in two games for the team. He opened the season with the Raiders and had five tackles in three games before getting cut by Las Vegas.

Ross went to the CFL after going undrafted in 2014 and moved to the NFL with the Texans in 2017. He spent time with the Lions and Chiefs before making his first regular season appearance with the Cowboys later that year. He had 19 tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries in 13 games for Dallas.

