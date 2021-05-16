Daniel Roman makes strong statement in victory over Ricardo Espinoza

Daniel Roman was determined to demonstrate on Saturday that he remains one of the top fighters in the deep 122-pound division. Mission accomplished.

Roman weathered a vicious attack from Ricardo Espinoza in the early rounds before taking control and winning a clear decision on the Luis Nery-Brandon Figueroa card Saturday in Carson, Calif.

Espinoza (25-4, 21 KOs) pressured Roman (29-3-1, 10 KOs) from the opening bell and landed some big punches in wild exchanges. It was all Roman could do to keep the Mexican at bay.

However, by Round 4, Roman, an excellent boxer, found his range and began to pick Espinoza apart with a variety of punches from every conceivable angle.

As a result he turned what was competitive fight in the first several rounds into a rout.

The judges scored it 98-92, 98-92 and 97-93. Boxing Junkie scored it 98-92 for Roman.

“I knew he was a tough fighter,” Roman said. “I had to make it a smart fight and make adjustments during the fight.

“… I started getting my distance, started fighting my fight, started controlling the ring. Everything fell into place.”

Roman has now won back to back fights since losing his share of the junior featherweight championship to Murodjon Akhmadaliev by a split decision in January of last year.

He wants an opportunity to fight for another title next if that’s possible.

“This was a step closer to getting back on top,” Roman said. “That’s to get a title shot once again.”

Related