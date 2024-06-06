Daniel and Robinson-O’Hagan complete indoor/outdoor sweeps at NCAA track and field championships

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Kentucky pole vaulter Keaton Daniel and shot putter Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan of Mississippi both completed NCAA indoor/outdoor sweeps on Wednesday night at the outdoor track and field championships.

Daniel cleared 18 feet, 7 1/4 inches to become the first Wildcat to win both indoor and outdoor NCAA pole vault championships in the same season.

Robinson-O’Hagan led wire to wire in reaching 68-6 on his final throw to become the 17th thrower in Division I history to claim indoor and outdoor titles in a season.

USC topped the team standings with 19 points. Georgia was second with 13, followed by California with 12.5.

JC Stevenson of USC won the long jump with a personal record of 26-11 3/4. Stevenson, whose previous best was 26-5, moved from seventh place to win the event on his final attempt with the third-best mark in program history.

Rowan Hamilton became Cal's first men's hammer champion since 1922 with a collegiate-best throw, and a school record of 253.2. It was his fourth national collegiate title, with the previous three coming while at the NAIA-member British Columbia.

New Mexico freshman Habtom Samuel took a tumble in the 10,000-meter race before finishing with a winning time of 28 minutes, 7.82 seconds. Samuel became the first male in school history to win an NCAA outdoor 5,000 or 10,000 title. Weini Kelati won the women's 10,000 in 2019 for the Lobos.

Marc Minichello led from the first javelin throw and put it away with a 264-9 for his second NCAA title — but first with Georgia.

Leo Neugebauer of Texas led the decathlon with 4,685 points at the halfway mark.

The men’s events continue Friday at Hayward Field.

