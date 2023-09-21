Daniel Richardson ready to replace Casey Thompson as FAU's starting quarterback

BOCA RATON — With Casey Thompson out for the season after tearing his ACL in last Saturday's loss to Clemson, Florida Atlantic now looks to South Florida-native Daniel Richardson as its starting quarterback.

Offensive coordinator Charlie Frye told The Palm Beach Post that Richardson was “getting ready to go” to be under center at Illinois Saturday.

"The fact is that he is battle tested and does have a lot of respect in that locker room, not only with the offensive guys but with the whole team, just how he goes about his every day's work,” Frye said. “From the minute he got here, he has earned that respect and that leadership just by the work that he has done, how he treats people, how he commands his unit, those are some of the best things that D-Rich does."

While losing Thompson is disappointing for FAU, this should be a seamless transition since Richardson was present in the spring after transferring from Central Michigan. The junior out of Miami Carol City High School looked like the best quarterback throughout that time and eventually into the spring game, so there’s already built-in chemistry between Richardson and the rest of the offense.

Richardson, who was recruited by the then-Owls coaching staff out of high school, said that his relationship with his teammates goes beyond their camaraderie on the field.

“I was here with a lot of guys in the spring so we were really close. The receivers, the O-line, we worked out together and even hung out together,” Richardson said. “I was hanging out off the field and we played in the spring game with these guys. So when I went in (against Clemson), I just went in confident and I’m just ready for this week.”

After the injury to Thompson in the first half, Richardson came in and threw for 120 yards, one interception, and he was sacked twice. With a full week of preparation, he’s looking to bounce back against Illinois and eventually into conference play.

He has Division-I football experience, having played for Central Michigan from 2019-2022. In his last two seasons with the Chippewas, he threw for over 4,600 yards with 39 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Richardson looks back on his previous college stop fondly, especially how it has prepared him to compete against a Big Ten team on the road.

“I have played in an environment like this against Penn State, Oklahoma State, you can go down the line. I just block out all the noise,” Richardson said. “The guys are behind me. We have a really good offensive line, great playmakers on the outside, great running backs. Illinois has a great team, a good front seven."

Richardson has connections from his past team to FAU, which includes reuniting with Frye and running back Kobe Lewis, also former Chippewas. Those variables were a huge reason why Richardson transferred to the Boca Raton university.

“First off, FAU was back at the crib, back at home, that was one reason," he said. "Then with coach Frye, being back with him. I knew a couple other guys, Daedae [Hill] played with me at Central Michigan and also me and Kobe. We played together there and now we’re also roommates, so that was another big part. But with Tom Herman and a new coaching staff and culture, I felt that this was the place for me.”

A player who’s excited to work with Richardson is star receiver LaJohntay Wester, who set the program record for most receptions (163) after his first catch against the Tigers. He ended the game with 12 receptions for 108 yards.

Wester said that Richardson’s connection with the rest of the offense, plus other factors, could prove dividends for the team.

“His leadership is huge and he’s always been vocal. I feel like another big thing is he got a connection with pretty much everybody off the field,” Wester said. “It definitely is a true test for the team, but D-Rich is ready. We had a whole spring with him, so we are really confident in what he has to bring to the table."

Representing South Florida for Richardson is a testament he wants to live up to, telling The Palm Beach Post that it’s significant for him especially when dealing with his family.

“My family's house is only 27 minutes from the stadium, so that's just a blessing,” Richardson said. “When I was in Michigan, a lot of my family members weren't able to (see him play). It’s a blessing that they are able to come now.”

