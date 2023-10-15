Daniel Richardson, LaJohntay Wester lead Florida Atlantic past South Florida, 56-14

TAMPA — Florida Atlantic is off to a great start in its first season as a member of the American Athletic Conference.Daniel Richardson completed 31 of 38 passes for a career-high 382 yards and three touchdowns, LaJohntay Wester had 190 all-purpose yards and two scores and FAU tallied 35 unanswered points in a 56-14 win over South Florida on Saturday.

FAU (3-3, 2-0 AAC) had a narrow 21-14 lead at halftime after USF scored with 12 seconds left following a 10-play, 76-yard drive.

But the Owls took over in the second half. Wester, who entered No. 1 among AAC members in punt returns and receiving yards per game, scored on a 17-yard catch for a 35-14 lead and he then scored on a 67-yard punt return on the next possession, his first on the college level and the first by an Owl since 2019. Wester finished with 10 catches for 123 yards.

Tony Johnson caught eight passes for a career-high 131 yards and a touchdown for FAU. Zeke Moore also had a short touchdown through the air on FAU’s first possession of the game."We played a really good offensive team and to hold them to 14 points, a lot of that has to come with having a 10-minute advantage in the time of possession, but also scoring points," FAU head coach Tom Herman said. "You can have the ball for as long as you want on offense, but if you don't have much to score for it on the scoreboard, it is not really beneficial. But to be able to score that many points as well as a bunch of guys that when their number was called on defense really stepped up.

"We don't like to use the phrase 'rising to the occasion,' we like to do what the Navy Seals talk about, which is falling to the level of your training. The guys that were forced into some very key roles this afternoon were trained really well and they went out and applied their training. I was really proud to see their result."FAU gained 205 yards on the ground, with two touchdowns from Michael Johnson. Larry McCammon and Kobe Lewis each rushed for 70-plus yards and a touchdown.

Nay’Quan Wright rushed for 106 yards and a touchdown for South Florida (3-4, 2-2 AAC).

Florida Atlantic has held four of its last five opponents to 20 or less points. The fifth was Illinois, which scored 23.

On defense, the Owls were led by senior linebacker Jackson Ambush (nine tackles) and sophomore linebacker Jaylen Wester (seven tackles, first career sack).

