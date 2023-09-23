Daniel Ricciardo, Yuki Tsunoda Return To AlphaTauri F1 in 2024

Peter Fox - Getty Images

Tsunoda made his debut for AlphaTauri in 2021 and has three top 10 finishes this season.

Ricciardo was brought in to replace underperforming Nyck de Vries but has been out due to a broken hand.

After filling in for the injured Ricciardo, Liam Lawson will return as reserve driver.

Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda will form AlphaTauri’s driver line-up in Formula 1 next year, the operation confirmed Saturday.

Eight-time race winner Ricciardo started 2023 out of a seat in the wake of leaving McLaren and instead opted to take up a third driver role with Red Bull.

Ricciardo was parachuted into AlphaTauri from the Hungarian Grand Prix, in place of the misfiring Nyck de Vries, but was sidelined after just two races after sustaining a fractured hand during practice for the Dutch Grand Prix.

Ricciardo has not yet been deemed fit to race and an exact timeframe has not been outlined amid suggestions that he could also miss the next event of the 2023 season in Qatar.

But regardless of when he mounts a comeback this year Ricciardo’s place on the 2024 grid has been assured by AlphaTauri, and he will line up alongside Tsunoda.

“I’m stoked to be driving with Yuki again next year and continuing the journey with AlphaTauri,” said Ricciardo. “Following the progress we have already made and the plans for the future, it’s an exciting time for the team. We are building and it is a great feeling. There is a lot of work to do, but we are heading in the right direction and there is a lot to look forward to.”

Tsunoda, 23, made his debut for AlphaTauri in 2021 and has claimed three top 10 finishes this year, with his results hampered by a lack of performance from AlphaTauri, which is last in the championship.

“I’m looking forward to continuing to fight and collaborate with the team and Daniel,” said Tsunoda. “Obviously, I’ll push as much as possible for the rest of the season and beyond, to progress as a driver. I’m grateful for Red Bull and Honda, for continuing to support and believe in me, and very happy and thankful to continue the partnership.”

A pairing of Ricciardo and Tsunoda leaves the Australian’s current replacement Liam Lawson without a full-time drive in 2024.

Lawson, 21, has impressed during his substitute appearances for AlphaTauri and claimed his first points – and AlphaTauri’s best result of 2023 – by classifying ninth in Singapore.

Lawson emphasized during a media roundtable on Thursday that he would be unhappy to slip back into a reserve role for 2024 but also expressed understanding of the situation.

He is expected to act as reserve for both Red Bull and AlphaTauri, with boss Christian Horner explaining on Friday that Lawson will have “plenty on his plate” through the course of 2024.

Lawson will continue to fill in for Ricciardo this year until his return from injury, while the New Zealander also has two races left in the Super Formula championship, in which he holds second in the standings.

There remains the potential for vacancies to arrive for 2025, when several drivers are out of contract, including current Red Bull racer Sergio Perez.

“We are in a privileged position, where we have access to multiple great talents from the Red Bull world,” said AlphaTauri CEO Peter Bayer. “Both Daniel and Yuki have not just shown fantastic race craft but are also great global ambassadors for our team and our sport. Liam put himself in the spotlight of F1 in only three races and I am very happy that we can continue to prepare him for his future.”

Confirmation of AlphaTauri’s 2024 driver line-up leaves Williams’ Logan Sargeant as the only driver yet to be fully assured of their place.

There has been little indication that Williams is seeking to replace the American rookie and, speaking on Thursday, said he has had encouraging advice from senior figures.

“Just keep driving, keep trying to improve on my side,” said Sargeant.

“I’ve sat down with [Team Principal] James [Vowles] and he’s told me where he wants me to improve – it’s all understandable and sensible places, I’ve just got to work on those, be more consistent, and understand those limits of when to risk it, when not to risk it, and, I guess, picking your battles.”