Daniel Murphy feeling 'full blue' and ready to jump start offense



For the five games prior to Daniel Murphy's arrival with the Cubs, the offense scored only via solo home run. Though they managed to win the first two of those five, it was evident that something needed to happen to give the bats a boost.



Enter Murphy, whom the Cubs acquired on waivers from the Nationals in exchange for a minor league prospect, and his .303 season average since returning from injury in June. He will likely provide the kind of run-manufacturing hitting that has seemed to evaporate for stretches of the season.



Coming from Washington, Murphy has felt the sting of fruitlessly trying to figure out how to knock the Cubs down and keep them that way, and he's excited to be on the other side of that exchange.



"There's a lot of organizations that can give a punch, but few can take one the way this team and this organization can and give one back," Murphy told reporters before Thursday's game against the Reds. "I felt that last year in the NLDS. You feel like you get that big punch on them and get out in front, and you're going to run away with it, and they just won't go away."



It was a whirlwind for the Cubs' new second baseman, who was traded on Monday and joined the team in Detroit for the finale of the two-game series against the Tigers. Murphy admitted that leaving the friends he and his family had made in D.C. behind was tough, but once he walked in to the Cubs clubhouse, he was more than a little excited.



"Once the airplane touched down in Detroit and I was able to start meeting up with these guys, I was full blue," Murphy said.



Murphy came up with the Mets and left for the Nationals via free agency following the 2015 season, so this midseason trade was a first. But despite the craziness of the past few days, Murphy found reason to draw energy from the experience



"This is a first for me, and I don't know how many more firsts I have left in baseball, so it's pretty cool," Murphy said.



Batting at the top of the order Wednesday, Murphy went 2 for 5 and drove in a run in an 8-4 win. The Cubs had not scored that many runs in a game in a week.



Manager Joe Maddon had Murphy back in the leadoff spot on Thursday, a move he said was to give the offense a needed boost.



"I just thought we needed a jump start," Maddon said Thursday. "The other part is just purely protection. I want to make sure there's enough guys behind him that they don't pitch around him."



Maddon said that having Murphy hit first puts Javy Baez and Anthony Rizzo right behind him in the order, and that keeps other teams from avoiding Murphy. It keeps them from taking any liberties, Maddon said, and that matters significantly for an offense that sorely needs steady production.



"Regardless of what anybody says, protection in the lineup is really, really important," Maddon said. "You definitely see pitching patterns towards different hitters based on the respect of the other team."



Murphy is a career .259 hitter in the leadoff spot, though that is in a 54 at-bats sample. Maddon said that he will likely move him down in the order at some point, and Murphy has shown that he can hit nearly anywhere in the top half of the lineup and even in the seventh and eighth spots, where he has hit .388 and .394 for his career.



After coming to Chicago as a part of visiting Mets and Nationals teams and facing the local fanbase, Murphy said that it is something of a relief to come to Wrigley as a member of the home team.



"I'm quite excited to be on this side of it," Murphy said. "[The fans] make it uncomfortable for an opposing team, and I'm excited to be wearing the blue."







































































Story Continues