Giants Quarterback Daniel Jones Hit So Hard That Y Decal Flies Off His Helmet

Ron Dicker
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is sacked by Green Bay Packers defenders on Sunday. (Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS)
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is sacked by Green Bay Packers defenders on Sunday. (Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS)

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones and the team’s logo had a bad game on Sunday.

Throwing three interceptions in a 31-13 home loss to the Green Bay Packers, Jones provided one of the bizarre highlights of the snowy afternoon. He absorbed a hit in the helmet from Green Bay’s Preston Smith that blasted the Y decal off the team’s logo, leaving Jones with just an “N.” 

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Some on Twitter merely made the observation that the decal was missing. One person wrote that Jones changed “his logo to N because he is Nasty with a capital N.”

If that were the case, many of Jones’ teammates on the 2-10 Giants might want to ditch the Y decal as well.

Related...

Tom Brady's Wimpy Tackle After Interception Invites Twitter Mockery

Love HuffPost? Become a founding member of HuffPost Plus today.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost.

What to Read Next