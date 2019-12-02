Giants Quarterback Daniel Jones Hit So Hard That Y Decal Flies Off His Helmet

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is sacked by Green Bay Packers defenders on Sunday. (Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS)

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones and the team’s logo had a bad game on Sunday.

Throwing three interceptions in a 31-13 home loss to the Green Bay Packers, Jones provided one of the bizarre highlights of the snowy afternoon. He absorbed a hit in the helmet from Green Bay’s Preston Smith that blasted the Y decal off the team’s logo, leaving Jones with just an “N.”

Daniel Jones got hit so damn hard here it knocked the Y off the Giants logo. pic.twitter.com/z9Virs0mYM — Bobby Mason (@325_Hawks) December 1, 2019

Some on Twitter merely made the observation that the decal was missing. One person wrote that Jones changed “his logo to N because he is Nasty with a capital N.”

If that were the case, many of Jones’ teammates on the 2-10 Giants might want to ditch the Y decal as well.

Daniel Jones changes his logo to “N” because he is Nasty with a capital N pic.twitter.com/G2gGArGYsQ — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) December 1, 2019

Daniel Jones is doing his best out there, half the logo on his helmet has fallen off already.



Kudos to this kid giving his heart.#giantschat — Alex Wilson (@AlexWilsonESM) December 1, 2019

@UniWatch Daniel Jones missing the “y” on his helmet logo pic.twitter.com/8yIgez84Bd — CB Mallow (@Calvin_Bruce61) December 1, 2019

#GBvsNYG anybody else notice the y on Daniel jones helmet fell off pic.twitter.com/60PPKA6Llu — Ciara Byrne (@Ciara_Byrne21) December 1, 2019

@UniWatch the Y flying off the helmet of Daniel Jones. pic.twitter.com/rE6eZA84Fv — Andrew Johnson (@Johnson_Drew) December 1, 2019

Daniel Jones comes out for 2nd half and has replaced the missing “y” on his helmet. Let’s roll #Giants — New York Sports (@NY_Sports_Fam) December 1, 2019

Daniel Jones



a) just emerged from the injury tent with his ankle re-taped

b) lost his Y at some point in the 2nd quarter pic.twitter.com/aO6oVgjzxw — Christian D'Andrea (@TrainIsland) December 1, 2019

This article originally appeared on HuffPost.