Giants quarterback Daniel Jones suffered a concussion in last Sunday’s loss to the Cowboys and he remains in the concussion protocol as the practice week gets underway on Wednesday.

Head coach Joe Judge said at his press conference that Jones will not practice on Wednesday because he has not progressed to that point in the protocol, but will be at practice as an observer. He said that Jones is “on track with everything” in his recovery and that playing against the Rams this weekend remains an option.

Judge added that will remain an option even if Jones doesn’t officially participate in a practice this week, although some on-field work is usually part of the clearance process after a concussion.

Running back Saquon Barkley (ankle) and wide receiver Kenny Golladay (knee) will not practice Wednesday and both players are considered unlikely to play this week. Judge said wide receiver Kadarius Toney (ankle) will be at practice.

Daniel Jones won’t practice Wednesday, “on track” in concussion recovery originally appeared on Pro Football Talk