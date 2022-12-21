Daniel Jones: I’ve gotten a better idea of what wins in the NFL

With a win and the right results in other games this weekend, the Giants will clinch a playoff spot for the first time since they drafted quarterback Daniel Jones in the first round of the 2019 draft.

After three losing seasons filled with flashes of talent mixed with terrible turnovers, the Giants opted not to exercise their option on Jones’ contract for the 2023 season. Jones has responded to that by playing the best football of his career, cutting out the turnovers, and doing what’s needed to push a team short on receiving talent toward the top of the NFC.

On Tuesday, Jones said he thinks he’s “improved in some of those decision-making situations” and that he’s learned that winning football isn’t necessarily what he thought it was when he entered the NFL.

“I think each game’s different,” Jones said. “But I think I’ve gotten a better idea of what does win in the NFL. A lot of times, it’s not what you would think. I think it has a lot to do with taking care of the ball, staying in good situations for the offense, executing on critical downs and scoring in the red zone. But I think I’ve improved a lot since my rookie year.”

Jones’ play and the Giants’ success has almost certainly shifted the team’s view about moving forward with the quarterback after this season, but running back Saquon Barkley is also in the final year of his pact and it will be interesting to see how the Giants’ decision-making plays out after a surprising year is over.

