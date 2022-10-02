The Giants are out of quarterbacks.

Daniel Jones exited the game with an injury and was replaced by Tyrod Taylor, but soon Taylor was also injured, and the Giants only have two quarterbacks on the active roster.

That meant the Giants were down to running back Saquon Barkley, who took some direct snaps in a wildcat formation.

Jones did take the field, first to line up at wide receiver as a decoy while Barkley took the snaps, and then to take one snap in the shotgun formation and hand off.

It’s unclear how serious the injuries to Jones and Taylor are, but running out of quarterbacks is not a good thing. Still, the Giants lead in the fourth quarter.

Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor both injured for Giants originally appeared on Pro Football Talk