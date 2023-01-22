Daniel Jones' top plays 2022 season
Watch New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones' top plays during the NFL 2022 season.
Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple celebrated his teams 27-10 divisional round win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday with spanking motions on the sideline.
On the first Sunday of the regular season, ESPN reporter Chris Mortensen reported that Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson rejected a contract offer that would have paid him $133 million fully guaranteed at signing. Very recently, ESPN analyst Ryan Clark reported the same thing. Here’s what we said in September, since it still applies: “The reporting [more]
Tony Romo did not have a good day broadcasting the Bills-Bengals game and Twitter let him know about it
Here's who experts around the league are predicting to win in the Dallas Cowboys-San Francisco 49ers showdown.
The 49ers are playing games before their playoff game against the Cowboys even starts.
5 takeaways from the #Bills' 27-10 loss to the #Bengals:
While speaking on ESPN’s Postseason NFL Countdown, Adam Schefter said that Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is expected to be traded 'earlier rather than later' this offseason.
A funny one-liner from Burrow after the Bengals ruined the NFL's neutral-site AFC title game.
What will the latest AP Top 25 college basketball poll be on January 23rd? We make our best guess prediction before the real poll comes out on Monday morning
Recently, former Saints coach Sean Payton said that his old team wants a mid-to-late first-round pick in exchange for the ability to hire him. The Saints would beg to differ with that characterization. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Saints want a first-round pick and more. Which means another pick, since by [more]
Maybe the predicted NFL narrative featured the AFC being run by either Mahomes or Allen for the years to come, but Burrow has now defeated both in the playoffs.
After Patrick Mahomes left Saturday’s game with an ankle injury, Chad Henne led the Chiefs on a touchdown drive. Here are three things to know about KC’s backup QB.
Barring something unforeseen, Brock Purdy reportedly will be the 49ers' starting quarterback when the 2023 season opens.
The Cincinnati Bengals lost a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills thanks to the Calvin Johnson rule
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel arrived at Levi's Stadium in an eye-catching suit for his team's divisional-round playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Is Ja'Marr Chase the new Dez Bryant?
After the Eagles' lopsided 38-7 playoff win over the Giants, Nick Sirianni fired back at Jonathan Gannon's critics.
Coco Gauff wept in the interview room on Sunday, as she lamented her straight-sets exit from the Australian Open. And the suits who stage this tournament must have felt like joining in.
The candidates for the Patriots' offensive coordinator position each share one common characteristic. As Tom E. Curran writes, if youre not a friend of Bill Belichick's, you need not apply.
We must start with a conversation about the injury.