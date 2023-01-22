Daniel Jones to take time before thinking of Giants future: ‘We’ll get into that down the road’

Jan 21, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) throws a pass against the Philadelphia Eagles during an NFC divisional round game at Lincoln Financial Field. / Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

One of the many questions for the Giants heading into this season was whether Daniel Jones was their quarterback of the future.

Whether the team has figured that out after a season of an improbable playoff run and a game away from the NFC Championship Game is unclear, but the fourth-year QB quieted a lot of his critics with his play.

But after the team was ousted by the Eagles in the NFC Divisional Round, Jones was unsatisfied but was happy to be a part of this team.

“Not the result we wanted today. Didn’t play well enough today. We’re certainly disappointed by that,” Jones said after the game. “We came a long way this year. We accomplished a lot as a team and we have a special group of guys in that locker room. It was a special thing to be a part of.”

Jones, entering the final year of his contract with a franchise tag option, had not played up to his sixth overall pick status from the 2019 NFL Draft. In his three seasons prior to this one, Jones was known for turning the ball over and getting injured.

Both of those points were debunked this season. Jones stayed healthy and started 16 games -- he was rested in Week 18 -- and threw just five interceptions, a career low.

With those personal accomplishments behind him, a decision from both sides needs to be made. But the Duke product isn’t ready to figure that out just yet.

“We’ll get into that down the road,” Jones said of his status with the Giants. “At this point this is still very fresh. This season, this loss. Take some time to regroup and think about it moving forward.”

He added when pressed on the subject that, “we’ll cross that bridge when we get there. I’ve Really enjoyed playing here. I appreciate all those guys in the locker room, it’s a special locker room. Really enjoyed being a part of it. We’ll figure out. I have nothing but love and respect for this organization and this group of guys in the locker room.”

While Jones limited the turnovers and stayed healthy, he showed his ability as a quarterback by filling up the stat sheet with career highs in passing yards (3205), completions (317), completion percentage (67.2) and the second-most passing touchdowns of his short career (15).

“I don’t know what I proved. I improved every week. I thought I was consistent throughout the year,” Jones said. “Certainly some things I’d like to have back, especially tonight. There are some things I'll look back and look to clean up. And improve as a player going forward. Overall I grew and improved throughout the year and I'll continue to try and do that.”

If Jones will continue to try and improve with coach Brian Daboll and the Giants is still unclear, but the 25-year-old sees a lot of potential with this team, especially after the year they had.

“The future of the team is bright. We have a lot of young, core guys who made a lot of plays, stepped up, been huge all year. I think there is certainly a bright future here.”



