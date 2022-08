The Conversation

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas sits with his wife, conservative activist Virginia Thomas, in October 2021. Drew Angerer/Getty Images Recent evidence showing that Virginia Thomas, wife of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, sent at least 29 text messages to former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows urging him to help overturn the 2020 election has reignited a long-simmering debate about judicial ethics and the nation’s highest court. Fair and impartial judges are essential to