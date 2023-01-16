Giants quarterback Daniel Jones quieted a lot of doubters over the course of the 2022 season and any remaining ones likely gave up the cause on Sunday.

Jones threw for 301 yards and two touchdowns while running for 78 yards in a 31-24 win that sent the Giants into the divisional round of the playoffs. It was a game plan that put the game squarely on Jones’ shoulders, including a pair of key fourth down sneaks, and the quarterback came through with flying colors.

That leaves him in a very different place than he was at the start of the season and Jones didn’t hold back when it came to the significance of the moment.

“Means a lot. It means a lot. It’s a big win for us and I’m grateful to be a part of it,” Jones said.

Jones is playing out the final year of his contract and added that he’s “focused on what we’re doing right now” when asked about what Sunday’s win means for his future, but there’s no doubt that he has positioned himself for a windfall this offseason and games like Sunday likely have the Giants thinking the best may still be coming for Jones in the NFL.

Daniel Jones: Sunday’s win means a lot originally appeared on Pro Football Talk