Daniel Jones sounds confident about his Giants future

New York Giants third-year quarterback Daniel Jones was placed on season-ending injured reserve with a neck issue this week, leaving the Giants with backups Mike Glennon and Jake Fromm to try to salvage the season with.

Jones heads into the offseason with many questions about his ability to leads this team as a ‘franchise’ quarterback. The Giants, with little money to spend in free agency but lots of draft capital, could look elsewhere for their starter should the incoming general manager see no future with Jones.

From NBC Sports Edge:

For now, it’s safe to assume that Jones will get one more year to prove that he can be the face of this franchise. The 2022 draft class is expected to be weak at quarterback and Jones’ 11 games with a constantly-rotating cast of unhealthy receivers doesn’t provide a clear answer on his long-term potential. Jones’ third season as a pro ends with 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He averaged 6.8 yards per attempt and scored on a pitiful, 2.8 percent of his throws. Jones did add some value as a runner, posting 298 yards and two scores on the ground.

Jones is still focused on returning and proving the Giants weren’t wrong when they selected him with the sixth overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft.

“I’ve spoken to Joe (Judge) and we’ve had conversations about that, but like I said, I think there’s things that I need to improve on,” Jones told reporters on Wednesday. “There’s things he expects me to improve on going forward. I understand that and obviously take that very seriously. That’s kind of my approach.”

That is all assuming that Joe Judge himself will be back as the head coach. A new GM with his salt given the autonomy to make changes may not see Judge as the answer at head coach.

Either way, Jones is preparing as if the current power structure will be status quo. It’s almost impossible to think that given the team’s pathetic record since Dave Gettleman took over as GM in 2017.

“Well, I think as we go forward and into next year, we’ve all got to do a better job. Like I said, we didn’t win enough games,” Jones said. “We’ve got three important games to finish the season that obviously I won’t be playing in, but I feel like I can contribute and help prepare.

“We’ve all got to work to improve to make sure we’re moving forward as a team and in a better position next year. I think the best way we’re going to do that right now is finishing this season strong and making sure we are prepared and play our best ball these last three weeks.”

And that may be the last three weeks for this bunch to prove itself.

