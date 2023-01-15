Daniel Jones sought Eli Manning’s advice ahead of Wild Card game

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones will make his playoff debut on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.

With no experience to fall back on, Jones sought the advice of someone who has plenty: retired Giants quarterback and two-time Super Bowl MVP, Eli Manning.

Late this week, Jones gave Manning a call and asked him what he can expect in the Wild Card game and what, if any, changes he should make to his preparation.

“It was keep your process the same, keep your approach the same,” Jones told ESPN. “Largely, it’s the same game. Your intensity is up a little bit, but nothing changes as far as your decision-making and how you approach the game. It’s the same game. Trust what has gotten you there.”

That’s sound advice from Manning, who was the last quarterback to lead the Giants to the playoff in 2016.

“These games are the most meaningful games you can go play. And huge opportunities,” Jones said. “But it’s about the team. It’s about what we do as a group and how we’re remembered collectively rather than how any individual is remembered. Think we have a group of guys with that mindset.”

The Giants kept their same schedule this week and approached this game like any other. That was the best course of action and precisely what Manning would have suggested.

Now the time has arrived for Jones and the Giants to put those practices to work.

