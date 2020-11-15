Daniel Jones shines as Giants finally break Eagles’ curse

The New York Giants took a familiar double-digit lead into halftime and held a fourth quarter lead as well, but in typical 2020 fashion, nothing comes easy or without some near heart attacks for these Giants.

The Eagles battled and the Giants made some mistakes that could have potentially cost them, but in the end, quarterback Daniel Jones & Co. were able to hold on for a 27-17 victory.

With the win, the Giants improve to 3-7 on the season and are firmly in contention in the NFC East heading into their bye week.

Final score: Giants 27, Eagles 17

Al Bello/Getty Images

Keys to the game

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants held the Eagles to 0-of-9 on third down and 1-of-3 on fourth down.

Philly committed 11 penalties to the Giants' seven.

The Giants did not turn the ball over.

The Giants won the time of possession battle, 31:43 to 28:17.

New York out-gained Philly 382 to 346.

It was over when...

AP Photo/Corey Sipkin

Kicker Graham Gano connected on a 44-yard field goal through the swirling winds to put the Giants up 10 with just over 3:00 remaining. The kick looked like it was going to sail right but twisted left and slid just inside the pilon. It was the 20th consecutive make for Gano and easily the most important of the season.

Players of the game

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

RB Wayne Gallman (60 yards from scrimmage and 2 TD)

QB Daniel Jones (244 yards passing, 64 yards rushing, 1 TD, 0 turnovers)

P Riley Dixon (4 punts, 213 yards, 4 I20, 71 long)

Injuries

AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Wide receiver Darius Slayton suffered a shoulder injury early in the first quarter and was forced to leave the field. After being examined on the sidelines, he was escorted into the locker room by the training staff but did eventually return to the field. Guard Kevin Zeitler also left the game midway through the fourth quarter and was eventually ruled out with a concussion.

What's next?

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The Giants have a bye in Week 11 before traveling to Cincinnati to take on the Joe Burrow-led Bengals in Week 12. Head coach Joe Judge will hold a Monday afternoon conference call with select players available shortly thereafter. Following that, things will fall silent in East Rutherford for a few days.