Daniel Jones shares thoughts on Giants' 23-17 win over Jags in on-field interview after game
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones shares thoughts on Giants' 23-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars from Week 7 in on-field interview after game.
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones shares thoughts on Giants' 23-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars from Week 7 in on-field interview after game.
Raiders winners and losers in 38-20 victory vs. Texans
The New York Giants came back to defeat the Jacksonville Jaguars, 23-17, and QB Daniel Jones is our Player of the Game.
Doug Pederson rolled the dice on two decisions in the fourth quarter and neither one worked.
Miami Dolphins star Tua Tagovailoa is back under center as the Miami Dolphins face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night.
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) Rookie Kenneth Walker III rushed for 168 yards and two touchdowns, Marquise Goodwin caught a pair of scores, and the Seattle Seahawks jumped out to a 17-point first-quarter lead before defeating the Los Angeles Chargers 37-23 on Sunday. Geno Smith completed 20 of 27 passes for 210 yards and two touchdowns, his fifth multi-TD game of the season. Jason Myers added three field goals for the Seahawks (4-3), who have won three of four and took a half-game lead in the NFC West.
Down again in the fourth quarter and forced again to sweat out a final drive, the New York Giants are bringing teams to 'the deep end' and surviving.
Aaron Rodgers after third straight loss: “I’m not worried about this squad. In fact, this might be the best thing for us.”
DENVER (AP) Rookie Breece Hall ran for a 62-yard touchdown before leaving with a knee injury and the surprising New York Jets won their fourth straight by beating backup quarterback Brett Rypien and the punchless Denver Broncos 16-9 on Sunday. Rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner broke up Rypien's fourth-down pass into the end zone to Courtland Sutton with just under 2 minutes remaining. Rypien's final heave in the closing moments fell woefully short of KJ Hamler's grasp at the goal line.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) New York Giants tight end Daniel Bellinger showed up in the locker room postgame looking like he had gone a few rounds. Bellinger was taken to a hospital with a bloody eye injury but returned in time to celebrate the Giants' 23-17 win with coaches and teammates. ''I would say his eye looks terrible right now,'' coach Brian Daboll said.
Follow along with Lauren Carpenter as she keeps you informed on all of the action from around the league during the 1:00 and 4:00 pm ET slate of games (Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports)
See what Tom Brady had to say after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered another crushing upset loss
Tom Brady has defied odds and shown incredible resilience over his Hall of Fame career, but he hit rock bottom with the Bucs' loss to Carolina.
The Buccaneers are 3-4 and look nothing like a contender.
CBS rules analyst Gene Steratore, a former NFL official, said he thought the play should have been ruled an incomplete pass.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 3-4 after losing at Carolina
Updated AP Poll sees Tide stay at No. 6
Breaking down the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 7 loss to the Carolina Panthers
What are the bowl projections and the College Football Playoff calls after Week 8 of the college football season?
Sound the alarms in Green Bay. That is, if they weren't already blaring.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans dropped a would-be touchdown on a deep ball from Tom Brady against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7.