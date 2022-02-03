Was Daniel Jones a selling point during Giants’ GM, coaching search?

Many of the candidates who interviewed for the New York Giants’ general manager job were asked — or gave — their opinion on fourth-year quarterback Daniel Jones.

Not that their answers or opinions would sway ownership either way (or shouldn’t have), but it was a prime subject in the discussions.

“I think we did (nine) general manager interviews and (six) head coach interviews, and every single interview was positive about Daniel,” Giants co-owner John Mara said last week.

“Now, they’re not willing to say that they think he’s going to be the next Patrick Mahomes or anything like that, but they were excited about the potential he has and the possibility of working with him. That, to me, was reassuring because that’s the way we feel as well.”

The Giants aren’t saying they are locked into Jones and new general manager Joe Schoen has indicated such, as has Daboll.

Both agree that Jones is talented and can succeed with the right the tutelage and support. Jones has had two head coaches and three offensive coordinators in his three seasons here. Each of his seasons has been marred with games missed due to injury and and inconsistent cast around him.

Some stability would do Jones good and finally the Giants might get to see what they have in him. Jones was the sixth overall selection in the 2019 NFL draft and showed flashes early on as a rookie only to falter the next two seasons.

Mara himself admitted recently that the club had failed Jones.

“We’ve done everything possible to screw they kid up,” Mara said. “We certainly haven’t given up on Daniel Jones.”

And that is evident with the hiring of Schoen and Daboll, who have created a monster offense in Buffalo and hope to replicate that here in East Rutherford.

Loading



Loading...

Related