Daniel Jones out for season with torn ACL

The Giants' fears have been confirmed.

Head coach Brian Daboll said in his Monday press conference that an MRI revealed quarterback Daniel Jones suffered a torn ACL during Sunday's loss to the Raiders. Jones is now out for the rest of the 2023 season.

With backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor also on injured reserve with a rib issue, Tommy DeVito is expected to take over as the Giants' starting quarterback. Daboll mentioned that he and G.M. Joe Schoen will talk later on Monday to evaluate the position room.

But there is no guarantee Taylor will be able to return from IR. So it could be DeVito's job for several weeks.

In his fifth season, Jones completed 67.5 percent of his passes for 909 yards with two touchdowns and six interceptions. He rushed for 206 yards with a touchdown. In six games, Jones was sacked 30 times — taking one on 15.8 percent of his dropbacks.

DeVito has completed 17-of-27 passes in two games for 174 yards with a touchdown and two picks.

New York also has Matt Barkley on its practice squad.

The Giants will play their second of two games against the Cowboys this season in Week 10.