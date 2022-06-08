Daniel Jones says he’s learning to go down earlier to avoid injuries

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has yet to play a full NFL season, and a major part of his focus heading into Year Four is staying healthy enough to stay on the field all year.

That’s why, Jones said, he’s learning to avoid contact and slide sooner so that he can avoid injuries like the neck injury that ended his 2021 season or the hamstring injury that caused him to miss time in 2020.

“I think more than anything it’s just being aware in certain situations, and making the decision to go down earlier. I think there’s things you can watch on tape and learn from it, and I’ll continue to learn,” Jones said.

Jones is a good runner, with 172 carries for 1,000 yards so far in his NFL career, an impressive average of 5.8 yards per carry. But if Jones has to sacrifice some rushing yards to keep himself healthy, that’s a trade-off the Giants will take.

