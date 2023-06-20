Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley named Giants’ best duo

Look no further than Jones and Barkley toward why the Giants were a playoff team last season, the only two threats on an offense that lacked playmakers. Jones led the league in interception rate (1.1%) and finished with a career high in rushing yards (708) and rushing touchdowns (seven). He set career highs in passing yards in completion percentage (67.2%), passing yards (3,205) and passer rating (92.5), while becoming the first player in NFL history with 300-plus passing yards, 70-plus rushing yards and two-plus passing touchdowns in a playoff game.

Jones has 44 passing touchdowns and 17 interceptions in games Barkley plays, along with a 91.4 passer rating. He has 16 touchdowns and 17 interceptions in games Barkley doesn’t play (77.3 rating). Barkley playing in every game Jones did last season certainly helped, as he finished fourth in rushing yards (1,312) and ninth in rushing touchdowns (10). Barkley had the most rushing yards for a Giants player in a season since Tiki Barber (2006) and finished seventh in yards from scrimmage (1,650).

The Giants need Jones and Barkley to make the playoffs, even with an improved offense around them in 2023.