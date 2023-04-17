Daniel Jones on Saquon Barkley: There’s a business side to this, I support him

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones got paid this offseason. So far, running back Saquon Barkley has not. Jones is hoping Barkley gets a contract he’s happy with.

The Giants were able to use the franchise tag on Barkley after Jones signed a contract extension, and so far Barkley hasn’t agreed to terms with the Giants. Jones said today that he wants to see everything work out for Barkley.

“There’s a business side to all of this. He’s a great friend, great teammate,” Jones said. “I’ll support him through it all.”

Barkley has the option of signing the one-year, $10.091 million franchise tender and having that salary guaranteed for the 2023 season, and then either getting a 20 percent pay raise or hitting free agency a year from now. But Barkley is hoping for a long-term contract extension. At a time when NFL teams have come to view running backs as easily replaceable, Barkley may not get the kind of money he’s looking for, but Jones is in Barkley’s corner.

