Daniel Jones returns to Giants practice after missing Week 6

Daniel Jones is back on the mend and making progress toward returning to the lineup for the New York Giants.

On Wednesday, head coach Brian Daboll said the quarterback was cleared to return to practice this week after suffering a neck injury against the Miami Dolphins two weeks ago. The coach cautioned, however, that Jones hasn't been cleared for contact yet.

Jones left the game against the Dolphins after he was sacked. His injury resulted in him not practicing the entirety of last week, and being inactive for the Giants' Sunday night game against the Bills.

As such, the ability to throw is a welcome sight for the coach and team. Daboll said Jones will participate in individual drills and remain on the side for team drills.

Tyrod Taylor started in Jones' absence, and Daboll didn't say if Jones would be plugged in for New York's game against the Washington Commanders.