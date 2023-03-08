Daniel Jones reacts to his new four-year, $160M deal with Giants

After he was fired as head coach of the Bears following the 2017 season, John Fox appeared to be out of coaching. But when he got back to work again in 2022, as a defensive assistant with the Colts, he realized he still has a passion for it. That’s the word from Lions head coach [more]
The Texans' plans at quarterback reportedly involve former Patriots signal-caller Jimmy Garoppolo.
There’s an important reason why quarterback Deshaun Watson is reportedly open to a restructuring of his contract. He has no choice. Per a source with knowledge of the contract, the Browns have the right to convert “any portion” of Watson’s compensation (salary, bonuses, etc.) into a signing bonus, in any year of the contract. This [more]
The NFL's tag deadline saw the Chiefs give the Bears a top free-agent target while the Giants removed an unnecessary temptation from the equation.
A free-agent offensive tackle caused a stir among Chiefs fans with one simple tweet.
Giants receiver Darius Slayton fired back after Chicago Bears safety Jaquan Brisker called Daniel Jones 'trash.'
When Geno Smith‘s new deal with the Seahawks was first reported on Monday, word was that the agreement was on a three-year deal worth $105 million but Tuesday brought some new details to light. Smith’s contract is for three years, but $75 million is in salary and another $30 million is available in incentives. During [more]
A wild and wacky Top 10 could give the Eagles the perfect scenario at No. 10 as Howie Roseman looks to make the most of his extra draft capital. By Adam Hermann
In a special combine edition of Four Verts, Charles McDonald breaks down the biggest QB developments, spotlights a program cranking out alien athletes, and flags a name that put himself on the map big-time.
As free agency approaches, teams are beginning to release expensive or underperforming players to open up salary cap space. See who's looking for a new team here.
The new Broncos coach has an unorthodox plan for inspiring his team.
The Cowboys have made no progress in retaining Leighton Vander Esch and Donovan Wilson and have shown no interest in bringing back Dalton Schultz
ESPN expert Todd McShay's brand new 2023 NFL Mock Draft projects the Patriots will take arguably the best wide receiver prospect in the entire class.
The Titans reportedly are shopping running back Derrick Henry. And the sports books are taking wagers on the identity of his next team. PointsBet has installed the Dolphins as a +400 favorite. I’d pass on that one; coach Mike McDaniel is from the Kyle Shanahan school of multiple running backs. McDaniel wouldn’t want to put [more]
The Chiefs honored three-time Pro Bowl defensive end Frank Clark’s time in Kansas City with tweets, a video montage and statements.
Fred Warner and his 49ers teammates are blown away by the 'insane freak athlete' Trent Williams is.
The 2022 Open winner joined the Saudi-backed breakaway series last summer
Here's what the 49ers might have to surrender in a deal for Lamar Jackson.
Kyle Dvorchak breaks down the Giants' 2023 cap space, draft picks, team needs and offseason outlook heading into free agency. (John Jones-USA TODAY Sports)
The Chiefs may very well employ a new starting left tackle next season.