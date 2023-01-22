Daniel Jones reacts to Divisional Round loss against Eagles
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones reacts to the Giants' Divisional Round loss against the Philadelphia Eagles and his future with the organization.
Although the Giants lost to the Eagles in the NFC Divisional Round, the team should be proud of what they accomplished and look forward to a bright future.
All it took was one throw. Jalen Hurts let it fly on his first pass attempt of the game and suddenly the unease that crept into that often worrisome Philly sports psyche — yeah, but how is his banged-up right shoulder, really? Hurts' shoulder was fine.
