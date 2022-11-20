The Giants have scored the first touchdown of Sunday’s game against the Lions.

Quarterback Daniel Jones ran the ball in from three yards out to get the Giants on the board in the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. It’s windy in New Jersey on Sunday and that may have contributed to kicker Graham Gano missing the extra point. The Giants lead 6-3 as a result of the miss.

The Lions made a curious decision on the drive when they declined a holding penalty to give the Giants a third-and-7 from the Detroit 41-yard-line. Jones hit Darius Slayton for 16 yards on the next play and the Giants were in the end zone a short time later.

Detroit’s first drive saw them move the ball well before stalling out in the red zone.

Daniel Jones puts Giants up 6-3 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk