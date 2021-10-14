Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is another day — and another step in the NFL concussion protocol — closer to returning to the field after suffering a concussion on Sunday.

Head coach Joe Judge told Rams beat writers today that Jones has moved to the next step in the protocol and will be a non-contact participant in practice today. (Practice is always non-contact for the starting quarterback, but by NFL rule it has to be non-contact for all players in their first day back on the practice field after a concussion.)

That echoes what Judge said yesterday, which is that Jones is on track with everything and has a chance to be on the field Sunday against the Rams.

Jones has started all five games this season and shown improvement in his third year as the Giants’ starter. When he exited last week’s game against the Cowboys, he was replaced by backup Mike Glennon, who struggled in the Giants’ loss.

Daniel Jones progressing in concussion protocol, will participate in non-contact practice originally appeared on Pro Football Talk