Daniel Jones is ‘pretty close,' but Giants’ QB is not symptom-free yet

Daniel Jones has returned to throwing and is making progress, but the Giants' quarterback said there are still steps he must take before he is symptom-free and cleared to return after missing the Week 6 loss at Buffalo due to a neck injury.

“I'm close, I'm pretty close,” Jones said about being symptom-free after he was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice. “I just gotta keep doing what I'm doing and trust the doctors and trainers what they're telling me to do and keep going about it.”

He added: "At this point, we're just taking it day-by-day and seeing how I feel that day and going through the tests. Sunday's a little ways away at this point, just trying to get better every day."

When asked if there was a concern that if he is hit a certain way the issues could return, Jones said, “Yeah, I think that’s part of it, just the contact piece of it. I think that’s the concern.”

“It’s just trusting the doctors and trainers when they say based on their evaluation when I’m ready for it,” he said, adding “It’s frustrating not being out there, but just trying to do everything I can do and control what I can in terms of my recovery.”

Earlier on Wednesday, head coach Brian Daboll said Jones' season is "not over" and reiterated that he will be Big Blue's starter quarterback when healthy enough to play.

Jones said he had one scan around when the injury occurred and did not believe he needed to get another before getting final clearance to return to action and, “At this point, we’re continuing with the plan and the process we kinda saw at the outset.”

He sustained the injury 10 days ago in the loss to Miami, a game in which he was sacked four times before being replaced by Tyrod Taylor, who got the start in Sunday’s 14-9 defeat to the Bills.

Sacks and pressure have been a recurring issue for the Giants this season. Jones, who is second in the NFL with 28 sacks despite playing only parts of five games, leads the league in sack percentage at 15.6. He is also facing pressure on 31.3 percent of dropbacks (a career-high) and has been hit 17 other times.

With a division game coming up Sunday against the Washington Commanders – who feature the most sacked quarterback in Sam Howell (34) – Jones said he “wants to be out there extremely, extremely badly.”

"Want to be there for the team and be on the field,” he said. “Doing everything I can to get back out there and everything I can to help…I certainly wanna play but at the same time we got great doctors, great trainers and I trust them and am lucky to have them, but everybody wants to play everybody wants to be on the field.”

The quarterback expressed several times that he is feeling better each day and better overall and has “been throwing for a few days now” and reported he “felt good throwing.”

Jones confirmed a report from Sunday by NBC's Melissa Stark that he is experiencing some pain in his left shoulder and it is an “effect of the neck injury,” adding he feels it “a little bit” but is “just working through it and getting better day-by-day.”

Overall, though the fifth-year passer doesn’t “feel much pain at all.”