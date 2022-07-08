Daniel Jones’ potentially big pay day on the line in 2022

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has a lot on the line in 2022. He is in the final year of his rookie contract and is basically entering a showcase season.

Play well and he’ll be a wanted commodity by teams seeking a franchise quarterback (including the Giants). Continue on an average-to-below-average path and end up a reclamation project somewhere.

“With a strong 2022 campaign, he will find himself in position to get paid in a big way if he ends up hitting the open market,” wrote The 33rd team’s Tom Rudawsky, a former Giants’ scout. “The demand for productive quarterbacks in this league has never been higher, thus explaining why Jones will accrue life-changing money if he shows up big this season.”

Rudawsky points out that the oft-injured Jones must prove two things to future suitors. He not only must produce but has to prove his durability. Jones has missed multiple games in each of his first three seasons due to injuries.

“Right now, the opinion on Jones across the league is wide-ranging. However, with a season where he both produces consistently AND stays healthy, that would greatly change how some teams view him, allowing his demand on the market to be at an all-time high.”

Depending on how Jones’ 2022 season pans out is how he’ll get paid in 2023 and beyond. It’s s big league and there is always a team or two that will roll the dice on players if the price is right.

“There are a lot of different ways this whole situation could play out, ranging to a long-term, $30 million-dollar-a-year extension with the Giants, to Jones collecting a fraction of that as a backup in the league moving forward,” writes Rudawsky.

“For Jones, given the demand for starting QBs across the league, his age, and overall pedigree, this season presents a massive opportunity to cash out in 2023.”

The Giants would love nothing more than to have Jones take the next step up the NFL quarterback ladder and be that team who writes the former first-rounder that big check.

