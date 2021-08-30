How Daniel Jones performs might make or break Giants' season

Daniel Jones throws vs Patriots

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – Daniel Jones’ instant analysis of his own performance Sunday night was that he “played all right”. And he did. One inexcusable interception. One picture-perfect touchdown pass. More good than bad in between.

And “all right” is just fine for his first preseason appearance. But it seems like when the regular season starts in two weeks, he’ll have to do a heck of a lot more than that.

No one around the Giants imagined they’d be in position this season where their young quarterback would have to carry them. But here they are, with an army of offensive weapons still on the sideline and Jones trying to stay upright behind a shaky offensive line. This is undoubtedly a make-or-break season for the Giants’ 24-year-old starter.

Now it seems that how Jones plays might just make or break the Giants, too.

Maybe that’s unfair and too much to put on his still-developing shoulders. But the Giants spent a lot of money and draft picks to alleviate some of that pressure, to make Jones’ job a whole lot easier. And how has that worked out? No one knows for sure if receivers Kenny Golladay, John Ross or first-round pick Kadarius Toney will be back for the opener. Same for tight end Kyle Rudolph. And now tight end Evan Engram is out with an injured calf and receiver Darius Slayton hurt his ankle and foot.

And then there’s running back Saquon Barkley, the real star of this offense. He certainly looks like he’s on track for Opening Day, after he put on a show with his moves and speed in pre-game warmups. But he still hasn’t taken a hit. And as optimistic as the Giants are no one knows for sure how he’s surgically repaired knee will hold up, or how much like his old self he’s really going to be.

If that cavalry doesn’t come riding over the hill soon, the pressure on Jones will be enormous. And considering how bad the offensive line was in the Giants’ 22-20 loss in their preseason finale, that pressure will be quite literal, too.

“Our job is to be ready,” Jones said. “We’ve been working. If they haven’t been on the field, it’s been off the field. I’m confident those guys will be ready to go.”

And if they’re not?

“It’s our job to figure it out,” said Giants coach Joe Judge. “That’s just the reality of it. There are going to be times when certain guys aren’t available. Next man up. Time to go.”

That’s a great cliché, but those are a lot of next men up the Giants might be counting on, and Jones didn’t exactly light things up with the second-tier group against the Patriots. He was game-manager good: 17-of-22 for 135 yards, while under constant pressure and taking several big hits. He only made one mistake – a hideous end zone interception on a 3rd-and-goal pass from inside the one yard line. And he threw a perfect, 23-yard touchdown pass right over the Patriots defense into the hands of tight end Kaden Smith.

His best drive was the two-minute drive at the end of the half – the one that resulted in that touchdown throw. It’s worth noting that he had a completely clean pocket on that drive, in large part because the Patriots’ starting defense was out. When the starting defense was in, the Giants couldn’t generate any semblance of a running game to help him out. He had only Sterling Shepard (5 catches, 42 yards) to rely on. Even the once reliable Darius Slayton dropped a big, third-down pass.

And unless the reinforcements come, things might not get much better. The Giants have been trying to fix the offensive line since GM Dave Gettleman arrived four years ago, and really for much longer than that. At this point, it would have to be considered an unexpected bonus if the line is any good.

And if Barkley’s not himself, and some of those shiny new weapons aren’t available (or aren’t full strength), it’s all going to be up to Jones, who will literally have to figure things out while on the run. Even he seemed to understand that. When he was asked about the struggles of his offensive line, part of his answer was “I’ve got to do a better job getting the ball out of my hands and moving the pocket.”

In other words, if he wants something fixed right, he has to fix it himself.

Maybe this was a good start. Judge said “I saw a lot of bright spots from Daniel” on Sunday night and there certainly were a few. There might be a lot more if Barkley is getting most of the attention from the defense, and he’s got Golladay and Toney and Engram and Ross to throw to, too.

That all could still happen in Week 1. That just seems a lot to ask since it hasn’t happened all summer. If it does, if they’re all there and everything’s in sync right away, that would be great for the Giants.

But if it’s not – and that certainly seems like the most likely scenario at the moment – Jones will have the fate of the Giants on his right arm. That’s a lot to ask, considering the pressure he was already under, with the Giants trying to determine if he’s really their long-term answer at quarterback. They had hoped to find that out under better circumstances, with a whole new cast of weapons and a finally fixed offensive line.

Maybe that’ll happen at some point, but it might not come soon enough. And that’s really a big problem, because no one expected Jones would have to carry the Giants while simultaneously running for his life.