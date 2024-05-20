Daniel Jones participated in 7-on-7 drills on Monday

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has taken an important step forward as he rehabs from a torn ACL suffered last season.

Per Dan Salomone of the team’s website, Jones participated in 7-on-7 drills during New York’s OTA practice on Monday.

The Giants did not have outside media availability for the day's session. But Salomone noted that Jones completed passes to rookie wideout Malik Nabers and Wan’Dale Robinson.

New York’s hope is to have Jones available to be a full participant when training camp begins in July.

Jones, 26, had surgery to repair his torn ACL on Nov. 22. In six games last season, Jones completed 68 percent of his passes for 909 yards with two touchdowns and six interceptions. He also rushed for 206 yards with a TD.