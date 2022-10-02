Daniel Jones with pair of rushing TDs for Giants

Barry Werner
·1 min read

No one told Daniel Jones that Justin Fields is supposed to be the dual-threat quarterback as the New York Giants played host to the Chicago Bears on Sunday at MetLife.

Jones has a pair of touchdown runs for Big Blue in the first half.

The first went for 21 yards and the second that made it 14-6 after the PAT was good for 8.

